How the City of Memphis is preparing for the possibility of ice this week

As crews are out preparing the streets, drivers are asked to use caution, and give plenty of room – at least 200 feet of space - to the workers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Monday that crews are preparing for the possibility of ice and winter weather this week.

Memphis Public Works said crews may apply brine, which acts as an anti-icing agent, to pretreat the streets. However, they said if there’s a lot of rain before the winter weather gets here, they won’t use brine because it becomes ineffective. They may also use a salt/sand mix.

As crews are out applying this to the streets, drivers are asked to use caution, and give plenty of room – at least 200 feet of space - to the workers.

The city said they will treat bridges and overpasses first, then major streets with hills. After that, they will ensure first responders and emergency services areas are able to function, such as hospitals, police, and fire.

Public works has 14 trucks to use for de-icing, and 7,000 tons of salt and sand available. There are also ten snowplow attachments that cab be attached to equipment, but those will only be used if snow accumulations are predicted to be at least three inches.