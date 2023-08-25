'Code Orange' air quality alert issued Friday by Shelby, Crittenden and DeSoto counties

Sensitive groups are at a higher risk of health issues due to the outside air, according to these organizations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health departments for Shelby County, DeSoto County and Crittenden County all issued "Code Orange" air quality alerts Friday, Aug. 25. Air quality index guidelines determined that the air that could cause breathing issues for some people.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) have all been monitoring the ozone concentrations in their individual areas.

Sensitive groups are at a higher risk of health issues due to the outside air, according to these organizations.

The health departments recommend that those considered to be most sensitive to air pollution limit outdoor activity.

People who have lung ailments or heart conditions, as well as the elderly, children with developing lungs and those who spend a considerable amount of time outdoors such as athletes; construction workers and gardeners are considered part of the sensitive group.

Health effects of high ozone levels include irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; coughing, phlegm, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

These symptoms may impact the general public as well as the sensitive groups. If these symptoms become serious or continue for a prolonged period, it is recommended to seek medical attention.

In addition, the health departments recommend the following actions for travel during the Code Orange to reduce the number of pollutants in the air: