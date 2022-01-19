Remember the "4 Ps" | Staying safe in cold weather

When temperatures fall, it's important to remember people, pets, pipes, and plants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the coldest air of the winter season so far is moving into the Mid-South, and now is the time to make sure you're prepared.

Low temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning will be in the teens and 20s, with wind chills as low as zero in some spots. This kind of cold weather can be dangerous if you aren't prepared.

Remembering the 4 Ps of cold weather

Check on people

A phone call to friends and family to make sure they're staying warm can never hurt, especially for the elderly.

When you're heading outside in cold weather, it's important to stay warm. Layer up in sweaters, large coats, gloves, and something to keep your head warm. With wind chills near zero possible, frostbite and hypothermia may occur if skin is left exposed.

Bring in pets

In times of cold weather, it's especially important to remember those furry friends. If you're cold, they are too!

Bring pets in for the night or make sure they have a heated area to shelter in.

Protect pipes

Pipes are especially vulnerable to cold weather. When temperatures fall, there's a potential for water in your pipes to freeze, which can lead to a burst pipe.

Consider dripping your faucets and leaving cabinets open to allow the heat from your home to keep the pipes warm.

If you have an outdoor spigot, stop by your local hardware store to pick up a cold weather cover. They're usually only a couple of dollars.

Don’t have one of these? You may want to pick one up today to cover those outdoor water spigots. Cold weather tonight and Thursday night could lead to frozen pipes. #Memphis pic.twitter.com/DnjeGyo11w — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) January 19, 2022

Cover plants