Covington Heritage Festival heavily damaged by storm winds Saturday night

Covington Police said high straight-line winds downed trees and heavily damaged tents and booths during the event.

COVINGTON, Tennessee — The Covington, Tennessee, Police Department released photos Sunday showing heavy damage to the town's Heritage Festival due to storm winds and rain.

Police said tents and booths bore the brunt of the damage, which they said was caused by straight-line winds, and downed trees blocked some roads in the downtown area.

Some store windows were also smashed by debris.

Police said there were power lines downed throughout the city, but a heavy concentration in the downtown area made multiple roads blocked. They said to use precautions not to drive under or touch downed lines.

"Throughout the night our citizens came along side our officers and helped to clear roadways," Covington Police said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to each of them and all our first responders!"

