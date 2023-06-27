x
Current SNAP enrollees can apply for replacement benefits if they lost power for 12+ hours

You must be currently enrolled in SNAP, and apply for the benefits within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water announced Tuesday that some of the people who have lost power from Sunday’s storms could get help replacing their food.

MLGW said Memphis and Shelby County residents who are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and who lost power for more than 12 hours, may be eligible for replacement benefits.

The benefits are only available to existing SNAP recipients. The request must be made within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss. The benefits will be authorized for the loss only and will not exceed the current month’s allotment.

Once approved, the Tennessee Department of Human Services said the benefits will be issued on the current recipient’s EBT card.

Find instructions on how to apply for the replacement benefits HERE.

