Two tropical systems may impact the Gulf Coast next week

The next named storms will be called Laura and Marco.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Thirteen and Tropical Depression Fourteen are expected to get stronger over the next several days. Both could impact the Gulf Coast next week.

Tropical Depression Thirteen was located about 305 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The disturbance had winds of 35 mph.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for parts of the Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Angulla.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches or warnings will be required later today.

This system is expected to get stronger and become a tropical storm later today or early Saturday.

The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend.

It could bring some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida this weekend and early next week.

Interests there should monitor this system's progress and updates to the forecast over the next few days.

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Depression Thirteen:

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday in the west-central Caribbean.

It was located about 45 miles north-northeast of the Nicaragua and Honduras border. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph. The disturbance had winds of 35 mph.

The government of Honduras has issued a tropical storm watch for the coast of Honduras from the Honduras and Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla.

A hurricane watch is in effect for for Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Honduras and Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla, Honduras.

Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico this weekend.

The system is expected to move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm on Sunday.

Some strengthening is anticipated while it moves northwestward over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week, but it is too soon to know exactly how strong it will get or the location and magnitude of impacts it will produce along the central or northwestern Gulf Coast.

Interests in that area should continue monitoring the progress of this system over the next few days.

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Depression Fourteen:

The third area being watched by the NHC is coming off the African coast. It will move over the extreme eastern Atlantic and may become better developed.

There is a medium chance of further development over the next five days. This disturbance is moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

The Atlantic has had 11 named storms so far this season, but only two hurricanes.

It is the first hurricane season on record in which nine tropical storms formed before August 1.

Hurricane season officially goes from June 1 to November 30. It sharply peaks from late August through September.

The season's climatological peak of activity occurs around September 10 each year.