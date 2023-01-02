DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

“It was dangerous. I’m not going to lie. We’ve seen wrecks. We’ve seen people sliding," said Chase Johston, a traveler.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first.

But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.

There is beauty in the madness, but the saneness is displeasing. After a second wave of ice and a third on the way, everyone has been trying to get through the icy weather.

“It’s chilly, chilly. You see these weather conditions? Oh, it’s chilling,” said Chase Johston. He was traveling through DeSoto County to work on a tow boat.

“We had to leave like two days ahead to beat the weather conditions,” said Johston. “It was dangerous. I’m not going to lie. We’ve seen wrecks. We’ve seen people sliding. When we were on the interstate, it was like 75 on the interstate. We were doing 40, like, max. It was a little sketchy.”

It is too sketchy even for Kierston Abraham, a DeSoto County resident who was simply just trying to do her chores.

“I was pouring the hot water on the trash can because it’s really cold, and it was literally frozen. I had to do it like five times. I had to get a bigger bowl because it wasn’t working and the water kept freezing,” said Abraham.

DeSoto County Emergency Services crews were out treating roadways, which helped in most areas. What they couldn’t treat was old man winter’s chilling blow.

ABC 24’s Brittani Moncrease said, “We’re supposed to get another round of this tonight.”

“Are we not going to have…See! I have stuff to do tomorrow, so I can’t really deal. I can’t really deal with all this snow tomorrow,” said Abraham.

Mother nature has given us no choice.

“You’ve got to have about five jackets on, two pairs of boxer shorts, two pairs of pajama pants. Go out there like a snow man,” said Johston.