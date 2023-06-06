Residents continue to deal with downed trees and power outages as storms pop up across the Mid-South

The storms that keep popping up across the Mid-South continue to cause problems for residents in the area.

We found a tree branch had fallen, blocking the road at Victor St. and East Person in South Memphis.

Neighbors said they had just gotten their power back on after last week's big storm, but that tree knocked it out again.

“It's terrible but it ain’t nothing I can't deal with,” said Mario Huley, “… dealing with the ‘94 – ‘95 ice storm, so this right here is mediocre. But it's still a lot of people without power and that's what I don’t like.”