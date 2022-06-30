Dry conditions could increase fire danger this 4th of July

While spotty storms are possible this weekend, dry conditions still continue across much of the Mid-South.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis received less than an inch of rain in the month of June, leading to abnormally dry and borderline drought conditions across the Mid-South.

These dry conditions could increase the risk of fire as fireworks light up to celebrate the 4th of July.

The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center has the entire Memphis area in an abnormally dry condition, with parts of North Mississippi now in a moderate drought.

Today's updated Drought Monitor places parts of North Mississippi in a moderate drought. Everyone else remains abnormally dry with a 30-day rainfall deficit of 2-3" across the Mid-South. #Memphis @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/stuCWTJWmu — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) June 30, 2022

Spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend and on the 4th of July, but not enough widespread rain is expected to help these dry conditions.

The Memphis Fire Department said this recent stretch of hot and dry weather has dried out vegetation, which may allow it to catch on fire more easily.

For anyone planning to shoot off their own fireworks, keep them away from grass and buildings. Also, make sure people and pets stay a good distance back from fireworks.

MFD also recommends having a water source available nearby, like a garden hose or fire extinguisher. This could help to limit the spread of fire if one does start.

They remind residents to call 911 immediately if a fire begins, as these dry conditions can cause it to spread quickly out of control.

Keep in mind that it's illegal to shoot off fireworks in many parts of the metro, including most of Shelby and DeSoto Counties.