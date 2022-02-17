East Memphis mom dependent on power for heart condition without lights for 8 hours after storm

Mother of four, Audrey Webb, has cardiomyopathy and needs power for her heart pump.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some homes are still without heat and lights after Thursday’s thunderstorm.

Power is steadily coming back on for some homes, and one family in East Memphis was in the dark for 8 and a half hours.

Mother of four Audrey Webb's medical health depends on power outlets working.

The Webb family lost power around noon, and Audrey’s mind was on her heart pump, the batteries of which were steadily losing power.

“I’ve been having this thing for four years, this is my heartbeat right here,” she shared.

It's a heartbeat her husband and kids cherish.

Webb has had her heart condition since the birth of her youngest daughter, Finessa, who at age two underwent brain surgery.

“I’ve been having this thing for four years, this is my heartbeat right here.”



Mother of four Audrey Webb in East Memphis went 8 and a half hours without power today.



That’s a worry since she has a heart condition, and a heart pump that needs continual power. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/vq360jH1dS — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) February 18, 2022

The Webb's were one of the lucky ones who didn’t stay in the dark for days after the ice storm two weeks ago.

“These right here,” Webb said pointing to her heart pump batteries strapped securely to her waist, “They’re batteries. It’s for heart failure, my machine in there, it has to be charged at all times. I hope it’s not going to be out too long.”

If it was out much longer, she would've been forced to rush to the hospital.

“More than likely if it’s out too long, I’m going to have to go to the hospital to get my batteries and stuff charged up."

Luckily, Webb's power returned Thursday night. She hopes they stay on to keep her healthy.