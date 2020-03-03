East Tennessee crews helping with Middle Tennessee tornado damage

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and 100 more east of the city as it killed at least 22 people.

Crews in East Tennessee are on standby to help Middle Tennessee as much as they can following a line of deadly tornadoes.

Knox County Rescue's Heavy/Collapse Team responded to Putnam County, where 16 deaths have been reported so far, early Tuesday morning.

Knoxville Fire Department crews joined them for deployment around 11:30 a.m.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and 100 more east of the city as it killed at least 22 people.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.

Another wiped out much of a subdivision in Putnam County, where the sheriff says more survivors could be trapped in the rubble of their homes.