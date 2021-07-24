Emergency cooling center is open Saturday at Bickford Community Center

From the Memphis Fire Department: “An emergency cooling center is a temporary facility for those in need of a place for respite from the hot weather. The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter. Openings are available at local shelters for anyone who is in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations. Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.