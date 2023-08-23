Excessive heat warning leads to early dismissals, changes for football games at some Mid-South schools

Fayette County Schools will dismiss early Thursday & Friday, some some Friday night football games are getting later kick-off times.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The extreme heat that is hitting the Mid-South is leading some schools to make changes to schedules for classes and after-school activities, including athletics.

School changes:

Fayette County Schools announced that due to the extreme heat advisory and concerns about the long hot bus rides home, its schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The following will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.:

Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School

Jefferson Innovative Learning Center

East Junior High School

The following will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.:

Buckley-Carpenter Elementary School

LaGrange-Moscow Elementary School

Oakland Elementary School

Southwest Elementary School

West Junior High School

Fayette County Schools also said there would be no after-school care (Beyond the Bell or YCare) Thursday or Friday.

Football games:

Kick-off for the annual M&M Bowl this Friday, Aug. 25 between Millington Central High School and Munford High School has been moved to 8 p.m. due to the excessive heat warning. Gates will open at 7 p.m. at Millington Central’s Mooney Boswell Field.