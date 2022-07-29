Feeding 1,000 | How one Mid-South group is sowing seeds of hope despite the current drought conditions

Developing Nobleman Academy plans to grow vegetables and give them away for free in Memphis. But, the hot and dry conditions this summer have held them up.

Anyone with a garden, a yard, or even a plant knows how the dry weather and the above-average temperatures have affected this growing season. Vegetation either doesn't grow at all or grows and burns out very quickly.

"Hardly no rain this summer and we can really see the slow yields," Robin Dixon, the Founder of Developing Noblemen Academy, said. "We haven't been able to produce as many as we hope for. But, today was a great day. A lot of rain came today. Thank God. So, hopefully, when we come back out here in the next few days, we can see some more crops to come out of the ground."

Dixon and his group of mentees are working on Project 1000. They plan to grow enough vegetables to feed 1,000 people this year. But, the weather this summer has damaged most of their crop.

“We want to ease the burden of food prices and address the issue of food scarcity and provide fresh vegetables to our communities when it’s time to harvest these crops," Dixon said.

When they planted their first group of seeds in the spring, they had no idea that this would be one of the hottest summers on record. Dixon and the young men are not letting the humid weather stop them from reaching their goal.

“It feels really good to know that you are out here doing well with the community and hanging with your friends while you are doing it," Jordan Graves, one of the Developing Nobleman Academy boys, said.

"When you do stuff that's right or good, it's like this thing that you feel, you're like I've helped someone. So, I've done well," Kylen Jones, who is also a part of the group, said.