FEMA administrator & Gov. Bill Lee tour flooding disaster areas in Middle Tennessee

Credit: AP
A Jesus statue sits in front of a house devastated by a recent flood Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

WAVERLY, Tenn. — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-devastated areas of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless. 

Saturday morning's flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. 

More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage. 

The state received approval from President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration on Tuesday.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee were jointly touring the area on Wednesday.

Today I signed EO85. This order provides relief to Tennesseans affected by the deadly floods in western Middle TN by...

Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Credit: Chris Hixson
Credit: AP
Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: AP
Anna Mays sits on a cot as a shelter volunteer checks on her, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn., after her home flooded recently. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days earlier and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: John Brown/ Mid-South American Red Cross
Credit: AP
Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: AP
Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: AP
A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Nashville Fire Department
Pictures from the Nashville Fire Department's TN-HART Team of flooding in Waverly, Tennessee

