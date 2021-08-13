Flash flooding leads to a water rescue, stalled cars in east Memphis

Pimentos workers and citizens were caught on camera joining together to get a woman who was stranded in her car to safety.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rain that hit the Memphis area Friday caused some flash flooding, and some streets became impassible, which some drivers learned the hard way.

Some parts of the area picked up 3 inches of rain in just over an hour Friday afternoon.

There was a lot of flash flooding along Poplar Avenue in front of International Paper near Massey, where at least one car stalled out in flood water. A woman had to be rescued from her car - viewer Jack Conway sent the video- which shows Pimentos workers and citizens joining together to get her to safety.

Ish Bardos sent in video from Kirby and Monmouth in east Memphis, where more flash flooding caused cars to stall out and get stuck.

Remember - if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown!

Drivers along Sam Cooper Blvd also found their way blocked after a tree fell across some of the westbound lanes. It happened near Highland Avenue.