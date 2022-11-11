Here's how you can get ready for bracing freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our hint of summer in November has ended and we're bracing for freezing temperatures in the Mid-South.
Here are some reminders to keep yourself prepared for the cold:
- MLGW advises keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower when you're home. They said every degree below 68 can save 4% off your heating bills.
- Dress in layers.
- Cover vents and windows where cold air can seep through. With freezing-like temperatures, you have to think about your pipes. Open cabinet doors or keep the faucet at a slow drip. You can also wrap your pipes in a cloth or towel.
- When temperatures change, it's possible to see some power outages or downed wires because of fallen branches. Remember, never go near those wires and contact MLGW immediately.
- If you're indoors and using a heater, place that heater on the floor away from any other objects or furniture. Generators can come in handy but only place them outdoors in a well-ventilated and dry area.
If you're having any issues such as pipe bursts, downed wires, or power outages, call MLGW right away.