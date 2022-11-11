Here's how you can get ready for bracing freezing temperatures

If you're having any issues such as pipe bursts, downed wires, or power outages, contact MLGW right away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our hint of summer in November has ended and we're bracing for freezing temperatures in the Mid-South.

Here are some reminders to keep yourself prepared for the cold:

MLGW advises keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower when you're home. They said every degree below 68 can save 4% off your heating bills.

Dress in layers.

Cover vents and windows where cold air can seep through. With freezing-like temperatures, you have to think about your pipes. Open cabinet doors or keep the faucet at a slow drip. You can also wrap your pipes in a cloth or towel.

When temperatures change, it's possible to see some power outages or downed wires because of fallen branches. Remember, never go near those wires and contact MLGW immediately.

If you're indoors and using a heater, place that heater on the floor away from any other objects or furniture. Generators can come in handy but only place them outdoors in a well-ventilated and dry area.