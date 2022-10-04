Large grass and brush fires in North Mississippi pointing to dry conditions, rising fire danger

Throughout the weekend, multiple brush fires have been reported to the Lafayette County Fire Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As weather conditions start to shift, the Lafayette County Fire Department has reported multiple grass and brush fires due to dry weather.

Over the weekend LCFD responded to more than three large grass fires, according to their Twitter. The fire department has been working to put out each fire as quick as possible.

Because of dry conditions and elevated winds there's a high fire danger all across the mid-south, according to the National Weather Service.