
Large grass and brush fires in North Mississippi pointing to dry conditions, rising fire danger

Throughout the weekend, multiple brush fires have been reported to the Lafayette County Fire Department.
Credit: Lafayette County Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As weather conditions start to shift, the Lafayette County Fire Department has reported multiple grass and brush fires due to dry weather. 

Credit: Lafayette County Fire Department

Over the weekend LCFD responded to more than three large grass fires, according to their Twitter. The fire department has been working to put out each fire as quick as possible.

Credit: Lafayette County Fire Department

Because of dry conditions and elevated winds there's a high fire danger all across the mid-south, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the LCFD Facebook, the department is asking residents to not burn anything outdoors unless they absolutely have to. If you do, do not leave your fire unattended. 

