Hernando, Mississippi, home struck by lightning during severe weather

HERNANDO, Miss — The severe weather brought lightning to parts of the Mid-South as rain pelted the area.

One family in Hernando, Mississippi, woke up Wednesday to more than just a rain-soaked lawn.

The roof of the home was struck by lightning, causing some severe damage inside and even some scorch marks outside.

The owner of the roofing company hired to fix the damage told Local 24 News what he saw.

"It's pretty bad. I've seen lightning strike a house before, not this bad. Usually, it's just the corner of a house. This is about the worst I've seen in a long time,” said Kenny Powell with K.L. Powell Roofing.

Powell said the lightning strike caused a fire in the attic and left an 8-foot wide hole in the roof.

It doesn't seem anyone inside the home was hurt.

