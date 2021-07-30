How Memphians are cooling off, amidst heat wave

While some continue to work in the heat, others are working to find relief.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the heat wave continues in the Midsouth, folks are staying cool.

On the side of Summer Avenue, rain or shine, you’ll see J.D Doyle, and rows of fresh food.

“I’ve been here 13 years,” said Doyle. “I retired from my job, didn’t like retirement, so I started doing this.”

Doyle sells produce from sunrise to sunset.

“I’m here usually from 8am until 5pm,” Doyle said. “Saturday is my busiest day. It’s hard to rest.”

On a hot summer day, when most folks would stay indoors, Doyle’s learned how to beat the heat.

“I drink a lot of water, sit in front of this fan,” said Doyle. “If it gets too hot, I’ll go and sit in my truck and turn my air conditioning on.”

While some continue to work in the heat, others are working to find relief. This week, a cooling center in Memphis gave folks a break during the day. The Salvation Army and Memphis Union Mission helps others at night.

It is hot outside!! It sounds like a broken record, but stay safe out there. This heat can be dangerous! pic.twitter.com/d1GLZuVPQL — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) July 30, 2021

Until the heat dies down, The National Weather Service advises people to protect themselves with sunscreen, drinking water, and wearing breathable clothes. According to its website, you can also protect others, by keeping an eye on seniors, kids and pets.