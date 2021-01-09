Hurricane Ida damages more than 160 Mississippi homes

Mississippi officials said Hurricane Ida damaged at least 164 homes in the state, destroying six of those and leaving 42 with major damage.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Stephen McCraney also said Wednesday that at least 184 roads and 53 bridges had some damage.

Two people were killed and at least 10 were injured late Monday after a section of Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed near Lucedale and vehicles drove into a pit in the dark.

More than 30,000 customers in Mississippi remained without power Wednesday, many in the rural southwestern part of the state near the Louisiana line.