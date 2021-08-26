Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean, likely to strengthen in the Gulf

Coastal areas in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are advised to prepare for impacts from this storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forecasters warn a new tropical system in the Caribbean Sea will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center designated the area of low pressure as Tropical Depression Nine early Thursday morning, noting the storm had winds of 35 mph as it passed south of Jamaica.

The storm is expected to continue to move to the northwest, passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There, weather conditions are favorable for the storm to continue to gain strength.

Current forecasts indicate the storm could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with winds well over 100 mph before making landfall somewhere between Houston and New Orleans late Sunday or early Monday.

Damaging winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes are possible along the Gulf Coast Sunday and Monday. Impacts are possible anywhere from Houston to Panama City Beach.

The current forecast path shows the storm continuing northward along the Mississippi River, which could bring an additional threat for flooding rain and tornadoes as far north as Memphis by late Monday and Tuesday.

While the storm doesn't have an official name just yet, it's expected to become Tropical Storm Ida later today.

How to be prepared

The National Hurricane Center advises all residents along the Gulf Coast to monitor the forecast and have a hurricane plan in place. Continue to check back for forecast updates and changes, and follow instructions from local officials. It's also important to remember that tropical systems can bring impacts such as flooding and tornadoes to areas well inland from the coastline.