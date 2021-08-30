Hurricane Ida evacuees drive to Mid-South to avoid storm

Evacuees are staying with friends, families, and in Memphis-area hotels.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who left the coast ahead of Hurricane Ida landed in the Mid-South. While some found shelter with friends and family in the area, others had to check into hotels.

"It is very scary. We’ve been told don’t expect to come back to anything close to what you left," said evacuee Christi Belton.

#MLGW is prepared for severe weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ida head toward the Mid-South. The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasts three to six inches of rain, and damaging winds beginning at 3 p.m. into late evening. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/jiLI9trcNx — MLGW (@MLGW) August 30, 2021

Belton was just one of the many Ida evacuees staying at hotels on Goodman road in Southaven, Mississippi.

"We packed our most valuable stuff we could think of, little things. We were packed like sardines in a little car and came up," said Belton.

Belton, her husband, son, two dogs, and a cat checked in to the Home2 Hotel.

"We're having a very hard time contacting our friends and family and neighbors," said Belton.

Dominique Brock was sent photos of the damage at her home. A tree crushed part of the house. While she is safe at a Southaven hotel, her concern is for her grandma who stayed behind.

"We have a stubborn 78-year-old grandma who would not leave. We tried but she is still in the house," said Dominique Brock.

"I didn’t grab nothing, I just left. It was emergency; everybody has to go. I just left," said Alan Johnson.

Johnson said he left with just a small amount of clothes. He and his family arrived in Memphis Saturday. He said he lived in the hard hit area of Jefferson Parish.

"I stay in a trailer, and you ain't supposed to stay in a trailer in a hurricane," said Johnson.

Many we talked to stayed in place when Hurricane Katrina hit, which is why this time they evacuated.

"It’s horrible. We got to relive it again. Relive it again. Just please everybody pray for those who’ve been affected. We're safe, and our neighbors are safe. No loss of life so that’s the most important thing but then you have clean up and just trying to make it. We don’t even know what we are going back to," Brock said.