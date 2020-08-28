4 dead after Hurricane Laura slams the Gulf Coast

The storm left devastation and now families are left to rebuild.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Parts of Louisiana and Texas are just now beginning restoration efforts after Hurricane Laura slammed the Gulf Coast early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm.

The storm left significant damage along the Gulf Coast and made landfall about 35 miles East of the Texas border.

Lake Charles, Louisiana was one of the areas hit the hardest. You can see blocks and blocks of downed powerlines, blown out windows, glass and debris throughout the town. Our sister station in New Orleans WWL captured footage.

Two people died in Louisiana, including a 14-year-old girl. The death toll total from Hurricane Laura is 4. Winds got up to 150 miles per hour.

“We had damage, all out here. Everything just came off,” said one woman. “I’m actually blessed that our church is still standing, it’s by the grace of God because if it wasn’t for the Good Lord we don’t know what Hurricane Laura would have done.”

A large chemical fire could also be seen burning for hours in Lake Charles during the damage. By noon Thursday, Hurricane Laura had downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before it left its mark.

In Texas there was a similar story. Drown video from KHOU shows damage in Orange County.

Large trees were knocked down overnight with damage to structures including a church. The storm also took a toll on dozens of businesses there.