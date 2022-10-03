No, March snow is not uncommon in the Memphis area

The two largest snowfall accumulations in Memphis both occurred in late March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snow is in the forecast for the Memphis area Friday night and, while it won't last long, the forecast is raising some eyebrows.

It's easy to believe that once we get to March, winter has come to an end and warmer weather is on the way. But Memphis weather doesn't always follow the calendar.

March snow is not completely uncommon in the Mid-South. In fact, some of the largest snowstorms on record have happened in the month of March.

On March 17, 1892, Memphis picked up 18 inches of snow, which currently holds the record for the most snow accumulation Memphis has ever seen.

In 1968, 17.3 inches of snow fell on the Bluff City between March 21 to March 23. Most recently, on March 5, 2015, Memphis saw snow accumulations of over 3 inches.

The latest snowfall on record in Memphis happened on April 6, 1971, when a trace of snow was reported.

While a record-breaking snowfall isn't expected this time around, it's a good reminder that even though March snow events are rare in Memphis, they can and do happen.