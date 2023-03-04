Memphians cleaning up, dealing with aftermath from Friday's storms

Though a tornado didn't hit the area directly, some parts of the area got smacked with straight-line winds.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in Memphis are also recovering from the aftermath of Friday’s storms. Though a tornado didn't hit the area directly, some parts of the area got smacked with straight-line winds.

Monday, crews continued to clean up and remove tree limbs and logs from impacted streets. ABC24 caught up with MLGW crews chopping up logs and in Sea Island Park.

A woman who lives nearby told us her son and sister got stuck in the garage when a tree fell on it. She said the two had to dig their way out.

"He's had surgery on both legs. He’s recouping. They are very lucky to be alive. She is home now, brought her home last night. So we are very blessed to have them home,” said Sherry Hughes.

Hughes told us the neighborhood has lots of aging trees, so they are used to the power going out. She also said she is very appreciative of the MLGW crews working to clear them up.