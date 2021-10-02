How Memphians & MLGW crews are preparing for expected ice and winter weather

Ice accumulation on power lines and trees could cause major power outages. Teams are on standby should that happen.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis, Light, Gas & Water energy grids could be extremely tested and battered in the coming days, as a winter weather system approaches Shelby County, with the potential to pack a punch with power outages.

Local 24 News also found people taking precautions with the impending precipitation.

"Especially with all this moisture. Hope it doesn't freeze over, just getting prepped," Chad Strain said.

Better safe than sorry. That's why those at the east Memphis Ace Hardware store stayed busy Wednesday selling winter weather supplies, including salt, as Shelby County braces for a forecasted wintry mix including ice across the next week.

"The worst concerns I got is if I lose power at my house or my business over in West Memphis, having to drive back and forth across the bridge. If it gets bad, I won't be able to get back over there," Gerald Alexander said.

MLGW is also keeping a close on the forecast - especially the ice accumulation - which can wreak havoc on lines, trees, and people's comfort.

"When we get a half an inch or more, you know, it causes us problems and we will have outages," Gale Jones Carson with MLGW said.

Carson said Wednesday afternoon the utility is staffed up enough for standby crews, who'll be ready overnight or in the coming days for minor tree trimming or major electrical repairs.

"We have not requested outside resources at this point, but will continue to monitor the weather and make decisions as necessary," Carson said.

Carson also cautioned those with underground lines might not be entirely in the clear, since that electricity could still be tied and linked to affected overhead lines.

"When you have underground lines, it takes longer to find the outage or the problem. Then it takes longer to it repair it because it's underground," Carson said.

If you need to report a power outage, call MLGW's electric outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

@NWSMemphis says we could be in for icy conditions. If you use oxygen or other life-sustaining equipment make a plan in case of power outages. For a list of emergency preparations visit; https://t.co/Lds8ndLeag. #MLGW #MLGWTips #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo, pic.twitter.com/2Doh0RhbWW — MLGW (@MLGW) February 10, 2021