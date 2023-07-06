Canadian wildfires cause Shelby County Health Department to issue an air quality alert

Wildfire smoke has caused ozone levels to rise, leaving Memphians at risk of cold symptoms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires has spread to the Mid-South and much of the eastern U.S. by upper-level winds over the last few days and has caused the Shelby County Health Department to issue a Code Orange air quality advisory for the Memphis area.

The Shelby County Health Department Pollution Control Section have been closely monitoring the ozone concentrations in the Memphis metropolitan area. As of Wednesday, June 7, ozone levels have averaged Code Orange conditions, meaning sensitive groups are at a higher risk of health issues due to the outside air.

The Shelby County Health Department issued a Special Air Quality Statement to let people know about the risks they face due to the smoke.

The Health Department recommends that those considered to be most sensitive to air pollution limit outdoor activity. People who have lung ailments or heart conditions, as well as the elderly, children with developing lungs, and those who spend a considerable amount of time outdoors such as athletes, construction workers, gardeners, etc. are considered part of the sensitive group.

Health effects of high ozone levels include irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat; coughing; phlegm; chest tightness; and shortness of breath. These symptoms may impact the general public as well as the sensitive groups. If these symptoms become serious or continue for a prolonged period, it is recommended to seek medical attention.

In addition, the health department recommends the following actions for travel during the Code Orange:

Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7:00 pm, avoid spills and do not “top off” tanks

Carpool or mass transit

Combine errands instead of many separate trips

Drive less, especially during peak hours or hot days

Anyone who wants more information about air quality can call Shelby County Health Department Pollution Control at (901) 222-9599.