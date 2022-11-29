MLGW reporting 4,826 customers without power

MLGW asks people to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500 to report an outage in their area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is reporting 4,826 customers without power about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday as severe weather moved through the Memphis area.

For information about a specific outage or if there is a specific outage and this map is not showing it in that section, MLGW asks you to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500.

If you go outside and you see downed power lines, always assume the power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Don't touch them or walk on them.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 901-528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

Check MLGW's Emergency Response Dashboard to see where crews are working.