Memphis looks like a winter wonderland, but the weather is dangerously frigid

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis is turning into a winter wonderland, but the weather is dangerously frigid. With these conditions, its advised you stay off the roads.

If you do have to go out, the City of Memphis is watching the accumulation of snow and said Sunday afternoon there are slick patches you should watch out for.

If the roads are covered in ice or are slick and you start slide, former race car driver Bill Dollahite explained to keep your eyes on the direction you need to go.

"Look at where you want to go," Dollahite said. "No matter where you think you’re going always look at where you want to go and in a lot of cases and in most cases your body is going to follow your eyes and it’ll automatically do what you need to do."

Public works has pre-treated the roads in anticipation for this week's weather. The city has 16 salt and sand trucks, six brine units, and eight snowplows on stand-by to make sure the roads are clear and drive-able. However, snowplows are only used when there is at least three inches of snow on the ground.

The city's main focus will be major streets with bridges and overpasses since they usually ice over first and then crews will treat the remaining major streets on an as-need basis.

MPD's inclement weather policy is not yet in effect. That policy requires that if you get into an accident and there are no injuries, all you are asked to do is exchange insurance information.