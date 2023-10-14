Memphis will see a partial solar eclipse on October 14th | When, where, and how to watch

More than half of the sun will be blocked in Memphis around lunchtime on Saturday, October 14th, as the moon passes in front of the sun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may have heard about the April 2024 total solar eclipse, which will cover nearly all of the sun in Memphis. But before that, another eclipse will cover up about half of the sun this October.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking out some sunlight. The last solar eclipse seen in Memphis was in 2017, when about 90% of the sun was blocked. The October 2023 solar eclipse will cover about half of the sun in Memphis.

When to watch the solar eclipse

The moon will begin to pass in front of the sun around 10:30 am on Saturday morning, October 14th. Maximum eclipse will occur at Noon, when about 60% of the sun will be covered by the moon. The partial eclipse will end around 1:30 pm Saturday afternoon.

Where to watch the solar eclipse

Assuming there are no clouds, the partial eclipse will be visible anywhere in the Memphis area. The Bartlett Library is hosting a free watch party, and staff members from the University of Memphis Physics department will be on-hand to explain the science of an eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided.

How to watch the solar eclipse

You should never look directly at the sun, even when some of the sun is blocked. You can find special solar eclipse glasses at several areas stores or online, which when worn correctly, allow you to look directly at the sun.