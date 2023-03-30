What Memphis is doing to prepare the city ahead of severe weather, and what you should do to weather the storms

Weather experts recommend going over your emergency plans, and prepare a to-go kit in case of severe storms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This will be the second straight Friday severe weather has been in the forecast in the Mid-South. In Memphis, preparations are underway to make sure everything is clear ahead of the storms.

“We just want to make sure we’re prepared for what may happen,” said Robert Knecht, Memphis Public Works director.

The main focus are the areas like North Parkway and Cleveland, which are prone to flooding. Memphis Public Works Department crews are making sure these areas are clear of debris, and pumps are in working order.

“Parkway and Union, you have the underpass right there," Knecht said. "If you’re along Central near the railroad tracks, all those real low lying flat areas tend to flood."

Those at the National Weather Service here in Memphis say this is the time to go over your emergency plan. Know where you need to go in your home to be safe, and be aware of the difference between a severe weather watch, and a severe weather warning.

A watch means the conditions are right for severe weather like tornadoes or thunderstorms to occur.

“That just means monitor developments, know what to do if a warning is issued, once we get to a warning, that means we have a really good indication that there is severe weather that is likely to occur soon or is occurring,” said Todd Beal, National Weather Service.

During this time, weather experts suggest getting emergency kits together. MLGW recommends:

Bottled water

Canned and packaged foods that don’t require heating

Powdered milk

Prescription medicines

Tissue

Battery-operated flashlight, radio and alarm clock

Replacement batteries

Baby goods (formula, baby food, diapers, wipes, etc.)

Manual can opener

Eating/drinking utensils First-aid kit

Crescent wrench to turn off gas

Personal hygiene products

Household bleach

Non-electric telephone

“Be aware of the fact that there is potential for power loss, so you should always prepare for a situation where you may need some supplemental power, charging up your phones, extra batteries for flashlights,” said Knecht.

It is also important to have different ways to get your emergency alerts, just in case one of your options fail. You can sign up for the city’s emergency alert system at memphisalerts.com or download the ABC24 app.