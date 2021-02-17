“The temperature in my apartment is 45 degrees” | Residents in 10 Main Apartments without heat

The downtown Memphis apartment building suffered a heating issue as residents scrambled to stay warm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds in one downtown Memphis apartment complex woke up shivering cold Wednesday morning.

"Our heat is off! I live in a high-rise downtown and I never really thought this would be an issue,” said resident Erin Corbett.

She snapped a photo of her thermostat and sent it to Local 24 News. Seen in the photo, the heat was cranked up to 80+ degrees. If you look a little closer, the actual room temperature is sitting at 45 degrees.

"There are high ceilings, big windows, and a lot of people in one building sharing equipment,” Corbett said.

With freezing temperatures in the Mid-South, hypothermia is a huge concern.

Dr. Dale Criner is an Emergency Room physician at Saint Francis Hospital. He told Local 24 News access to heat in weather like this is a life or death situation.

Dr. Criner said, "In temperatures like we're experiencing right now, literally within five to ten minutes, if not adequately prepared and protected with multiple layers," hypothermia symptoms can start to kick in.

He said, "People start out with just some shivering. They're cold, their hands are shivering, their body is shivering and their teeth are chattering. As it progresses, they can become confused and have trouble thinking."

These are among many other symptoms, he said.

Erin, concerned for her safety and the safety of her cat, said she reached out hoping 10 Main would fix the problem.

Many others did the same. They all received messages from the building’s instant messaging system.

In a memo sent to residents, the apartment building promised to send a contractor out to assess the problem.

In the meantime, they asked residents to "Please bundle up and stay warm. We apologize for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience."