Gov. Bill Lee asks for review of ice storm damage for federal money for recovery

The review will be used to determine if Tennessee can qualify for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would allow local areas to get federal assistance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is asking FEMA to team up with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to determine how much federal money the state could get for ice storm recovery.

The joint Preliminary Damage Assessment would look at counties affected by ice and flooding from the storm across the state on February 3 and 4, 2022, including Shelby County.

The review will be used to determine if Tennessee can qualify for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would allow local areas to get federal assistance.

The ice storm claimed one life in Haywood County, disrupted travel, downed trees and powerlines, and cut off power for tens of thousands of Tennesseans.

“We are pursuing every option to ensure areas affected by the recent floods and ice storm recover well and Tennesseans receive resources,” Gov. Lee said in a news release. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners who are assisting us in a thorough accounting of the damage incurred.”

TEMA will coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as county officials submit their damage assessments.