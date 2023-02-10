Here's where to buy solar eclipse glasses in the Memphis area

You should never look directly at the sun without taking precautions to protect your eyes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will experience two solar eclipses in the next six months - a partial eclipse in October, and a near-total eclipse in April of next year.

People around the country will stop what they're doing to look up to the sky. But, before you do that, you'll need eye protection.

You should never look directly at the sun, even when it is partially covered by the moon. Special glasses should be worn to safely view the eclipse.

One of the largest manufacturers of solar eclipse glasses, American Paper Optics, is located right here in Bartlett. They're hosting a pop-up shop each day through October 14th in front of Oak Court Mall next to Big Jim's Pumpkins.

Feelin' Memphis also keeps solar eclipse glasses in stock. Their store is located on South Main in Downtown Memphis.