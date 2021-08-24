x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Middle Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

A statement sent Tuesday said the action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County.

WAVERLY, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed more than 20 people.

A statement sent Tuesday said the action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County.

The flooding on Saturday took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge. 

The rainfall was more than triple the forecast and shattered a state record.

Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for on Tuesday as crews keep searching for people reported missing after the flood.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, August 23, 2021, 7:30pm. HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN: Recovery and damage assessments have been...

Posted by Humphreys County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 23, 2021
Credit: AP
Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: John Brown/ Mid-South American Red Cross
Credit: AP
Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: AP
Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Credit: AP
A car is among debris that washed up against a bridge over a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Nashville Fire Department
Pictures from the Nashville Fire Department's TN-HART Team of flooding in Waverly, Tennessee

Related Articles