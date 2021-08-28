Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

The state of emergency allows for the use of state resources for response and recovery, and allows officials to deploy personnel as needed to relief efforts.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The state of emergency allows for the use of state resources for response and recovery, and allows officials to deploy personnel as needed to relief efforts.

Reeves also requested a pre-disaster declaration, which would authorize FEMA to provide emergency measures and assistance. The following areas are covered by the pre-disaster declaration request: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and twenty-four counties: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging everyone to be prepared.

A disaster supply kit should include:

• 3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water

• Flashlight with Extra Batteries

• Medication

• Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)

• Extra Cash

• First Aid Kit

