MLGW crews on hold after scheduled departure to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

Power crews from Tennessee still intend to give Florida a hand in recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews were scheduled to leave this morning to help the Orland Utilities Commission.

Earlier in the week, Entergy Mississippi and Arkansas sent crews to help with power restoration efforts, and MLGW was set to send two crews with 13 workers. Those crews that were set to depart from the North Service Center are now on standby.

“Those who will be going down there will be our transformers," Gale Carson from MLGW said. "They will be working on lines and poles."

As high waters remain in some areas, Orlando Utilities Commission says their assistance is not needed at the moment.

“Right now, there’s a lot that’s underwater," Carson said. "So, we are on standby, and we are ready to go as soon as they say come.”

Hurricane Ian pummeled parts of Florida after making landfall Wednesday.

With over a million and a half people without power, Carson says after waters recede and damage is surveyed, MLGW will be there to help.