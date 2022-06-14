x
5,400+ MLGW customers without power as heat wave continues

MLGW said crews are working to quickly restore power to affected areas.
Credit: Günter Albers - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s hot across the Mid-South, and some folks in Memphis are dealing with no power Tuesday.

As of 11:40 a.m., MLGW reported 5,400+ customers without power.

One of those outages came after MLGW said someone hit pole at Riverdale and Starkenberg. They said they are working quickly and safely to restore power.

MLGW gets power from TVA, which said they are working to keep power reliable during the heatwave.

But they are asking everyone to reduce power as they can, especially during the hottest part of the day from 2p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Here are some ways they ask people to help:
  • Keep thermostat at 75 or above.
  • Keep blinds and curtains closed on the sunny side of the home.
  • Use major appliances early in the morning or late at night.
  • Try grilling out rather than using power for indoor appliances.

