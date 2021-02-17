MLGW is asking customers to conserve water until at least Friday

Because of freezing temps for the past 72 hours, it's affecting the city's water pressure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is asking customers to voluntarily reduce your water usage until at least Friday.

MLGW said when we were in single digit temps, they recommended a slow stream to keep water from freezing. But now since we are up in the double digits, it is safe to go back to dripping water.

The utility offers some tips on how you can conserve water.

“If they could hold off washing clothes until Friday, that'll be a big help,” said Gale Jones Carson with MLGW. “Watch how they use water when they are washing dishes, washing vegetables. When they're taking showers, take short showers.”

If you see running water in the street, it could be a sign of a water main break.

You are asked to report it ASAP at 901-528-4465.