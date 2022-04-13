MLGW issues severe weather safety tips ahead of Wednesday's expected storms; warns that power restoration 'is not simple'

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said they have extra contract crews at the ready to respond to outages that arise from Wednesday's weather.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Wednesday's likely severe storms across the Mid-South, MLGW wants Memphis residents to familiarize themselves, family and friends with a few severe weather tips and preparedness.

MLGW said in any emergency situation, whether it's a tornado, ice storm, earthquake or flood, people need to be prepared for the possibility of temporary power outages.

For safety reasons, you should know where your gas and water shutoff valves are located, how to identify the main electric service panel and how to turn them off in the event of an emergency. Customers can visit MLGW’s storm readiness guide for tips on preparing for weather emergencies.

MLGW also warned residents that while they have extra crews ready in advance of the storm, power restoration "is not a simple process."

MLGW said there is a process that must be followed to restore power in any situation, and lays out what that process is here.

The company wants residents to know these three phone numbers for today's storms:

Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500

(901) 544-6500 Emergency (such as downed wires or gas leaks): (901) 528-4465

(901) 528-4465 Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)

As we approach the severe weather season in spring, #MLGW urges customers to acquaint themselves, family, and friends with a few severe weather tips and preparedness. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/bQudzg0EdH — MLGW (@MLGW) April 13, 2022

Here are a few emergency preparedness tips:

• Develop a Family Preparedness Plan that includes a safe, protected place to take cover whether at home, school, work, outdoors or in a car when a severe weather warning is issued. Update the plans every school year, and as places of employment and residence change.

• Assemble a Family Emergency Supply Kit that includes items such as a First Aid Kit and essential medication; canned food and a can opener; at least three gallons of water per person; a battery-powered radio, flashlight and extra batteries.

• Residents should avoid contact with downed power lines—even if their home or area has experienced a loss of power as the lines could still be energized.