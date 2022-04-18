Mom who lost 7-year-old in deadly Waverly floodwaters takes part in lawsuit against CSX railroad company

Ten families are taking part in a class-action suit which alleges CSX Transportation neglected to prevent a deadly tidal wave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Lucy Connor’s life ended at just 7-years-old last August when her home was swept away from floodwaters in middle Tennessee.

“Lucy and I we were our own family,” said Michelle Feliciano, Lucy's mother. “Now I just feel alone.”

Michelle shared the horrifying moments as the floodwaters rose above her window in Waverly, Tennessee.

“I remember telling my daughter to sit on the bed and stay out of the water that was in our apartment.”

Next, the unthinkable happened.

“I was standing by the window so they could see that we were in there and out of nowhere my wall just crushed in,” Feliciano shared, wiping back tears. “Taking her away.”

Michelle’s now living in Ohio with her family.

Part of her mission is to prevent something like this from happening to another family.

“When I learned of what happened with the levee and everything and how it could have been prevented,” Michelle explained. “I just don’t want it to happen again.”

So now she's part of a suit against the railroad company CSX Transportation.

It claims CSX’s clogged culvert created an unnatural lake behind the railbed dam and when it collapsed a "deadly man-made tidal wave" was released.

22 people lost their lives in the Tennessee floodwaters in August of last year.

Lucy lost her life in Waverly after deadly floodwaters crashed into her home in August 2021. @ABC24Memphis 📸: Michelle Feliciano pic.twitter.com/j7MP11y6Qo — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) April 19, 2022

Ten families whose loved ones were killed are taking part in a class-action suit of up to $450 million dollars.

ABC24 reached out to CSX, they said in a statement, “Our most heartfelt thoughts are with the families…CSX track and related infrastructure is maintained and regularly inspected in accordance with CSX policies, which meet or exceed federal regulation.”

“If we just keep on ignoring it they’ll keep on doing half work and not doing what they're supposed to,” added Feliciano.

What’s keeping her strong now is honoring Lucy.

Since Michelle’s daughter always wanted to travel, her family is encouraging others to remember her during their trips.

“We started painting rocks so people could leave them behind. It’s just to keep her memory alive so people know what an amazing person she was.”

A young person, a bright light, never extinguished.