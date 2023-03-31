MSCS, DeSoto County Schools dismissing early Friday due to severe weather threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some Mid-South schools are dismissing early Friday due to the threat of severe weather in the area.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will dismiss early, and after-school activities and Y-Care are canceled for March 31.
- MSCS schools starting at 7:15 a.m. will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
- Schools starting at 8:15 a.m. will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- Schools starting at 9:15 a.m. will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
- MSCS District offices will close at 1:45 p.m.
MSCS will follow all normal dismissal procedures and buses will pick up at the scheduled times. Staff will be onsite to ensure all children are dismissed safely. MSCS said students will also be served meals before early dismissal.
DeSoto County Schools will dismiss one hour early Friday, March 31, due to the severe weather forecast.