North Mississippi continues to brace for more flooding as roads are shut down

OXFORD, Miss — Historic flooding has hit parts of the Mid-South, especially in North Mississippi.
The ongoing rain is causing issues along roadways throughout Lafayette County, and flood warnings continue for that area, as well as Tupelo and New Albany.
Oxford Police and the Lafayette County Fire Department report flooding on roads throughout the city and are warning drivers to be careful on the roads. You can follow Oxford Police on Twitter HERE and Lafayette County Fire on Twitter HERE for an extensive listing of the roads as they post them.