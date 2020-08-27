Over 54,000 power outages in Arkansas as Laura moves inland

The majority of outages remain in southern parts of the state as Tropical Storm Laura moves further inland.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Friday, August 28

5 a.m.

A total of 48,813 customers are still without power as of 5 a.m.

_______

Over 54,000 Arkansans have lost power as Tropical Storm Laura continues to move further inland Thursday.

A total of 54,121 customers are without power as of 6:10 p.m. The majority of outages are currently in the southern parts of the state.

Entergy crews are preparing for mass outages across central and southern Arkansas as Laura makes its way into the state.

Around 1,200 workers are staged in different locations around the state to respond to outages after the storm has passed.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued across Arkansas and Laura's path is expected to swing across a large part of the state.

Laura is expected to bring heavy rain and wins beginning Thursday.

Central Arkansas is not expected to see storms until the afternoon and evening.