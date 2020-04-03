Pastor of tornado-damaged Nashville church looks to recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The tornado that tore through Nashville toppled the bell tower of a historic church and destroyed an ornate stained glass window.
But the Rev. Judi Hoffman is confident that East End United Methodist Church will survive Tuesday's damage.
The pastor says the church just held a “Celebrate Recovery” service for people recovering from addiction.
That's what she was thinking about after the tornado struck, and it left her with no doubt that her church will recover, too.
Hoffman says she's been inspired by seeing people she didn't know already helping to clear debris.
Sumant Joshi, a resident in the area, helped clean up rubble at the church Tuesday afternoon.
Debbie Jones attended the church when she was a child. She returned Tuesday to pick up the pieces.
She took home a piece of a window from the church.
