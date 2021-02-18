People hit the "slopes" in Downtown Memphis for sledding and snowboarding

The bluff in Downtown Memphis had a new purpose with the snow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The bluff in Downtown Memphis had a new purpose in the snow: a snowboarding slope! You would have thought you were in a different city with all the people who were out near Beale Street Landing on Wednesday sledding and snowboarding down the hill.

Beau Bowden has been snowboarding for just a few years but has done it in some of the best cities for it. He couldn't pass up the opportunity to add Memphis to his list.

"I’ve in been California, Colorado, Washington state, West Virginia, and now Memphis," Bowden said.

Many people were out and around Tom Lee Park to enjoy the snow that never happens like this in the Mid-South. Most who were out made use of whatever they could find to go sledding.

He’s snowboarded down slopes in California, Washington, Colorado, and now... Downtown Memphis 🏂 @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/vnqfy0vKb0 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) February 17, 2021

"Once there’s snow you got to love the cold because you can’t have snow without the cold so no complaints here," Bowden said.

While the Mid-South is an unlikely place for any snow sports, Bowden said it was a cool experience to enjoy it here with the unexpected winter weather.