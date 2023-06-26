Generators might be a solution after a storm passes | Here's how to keep your family safe while using them

Power outages hit the Mid-South all the time. If you need a generator to help power your home, then you should know the best practice to keep your family safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When severe weather hits the Mid-South, we all know that next will come the power outages.

But as utility crews are working to get power restored, some people might be searching for generators.

They are great to have in these situations. But it is important to know how to use them properly.

According to the Red Cross, there are multiple hazards associated with using a generator.

Electrocution, fire, and carbon monoxide poisoning are all a possibility, if using a generator improperly.

When it comes to carbon monoxide, Dewayne Rose, West Memphis' Emergency Manager said, "That's a gas that you can't smell or see or really detect, unless you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home. If there is no adequate ventilation, then that carbon monoxide gas can just build up in your home and that is a very deadly situation."

Experts say all generators are best used outside your house.

Another friendly reminder for those living in the city of Memphis; storm debris should be separate from other bulk items. Do not put it in the road way.