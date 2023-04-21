Rainfall causes accidents with some Memphis drivers stuck on the road

It was a rainy start to the weekend. Drivers across the city of Memphis seemed to be feeling it the most.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday was not the best start to the weekend for many in Memphis. Drivers across the city of Memphis seemed to be feeling it the most.

In Binghampton, streets were flooded.

“The water is just — whew — too high,” said driver Robert Gales.

Gales was driving his corvette down Sam Cooper Boulevard near Tillman Street when his car got stuck in water.

"It was just totally black, so I drove through it," Gales said. "You know how corvettes are low. I went and got my truck. It was really bad — really bad."

Flooded streets and highways caused vehicle accidents and some to get stuck in water.

“The day before, staff — we usually go out and inspect these known locations,” said Robert Knecht, City of Memphis Public Works Director.

Knecht said though the city clears storm drains before any rain event, there is still a chance for flooding.

“All of our systems are designed to handle certain amount of rainfall, so if a rainfall event exceeds that design, then you're going to have localized flooding or temporary flooding,” Knecht said.

Nearly eight to 10 Public Works crews were out trying to work on flooded areas on Friday.

"Let's say, the crew clears it, but things are not really draining," Knecht said. "That means there's something in the pipe, so that's when they call, that's when the frustration comes in and tries to flush it out."

That is why Knecht said residents have to do their part, as well, in not letting debris get in those drains.

"This is why we tell citizens to be careful with their bags and other waste," Gales said. "Some of those big bags get pulled and dragged. They come down and they get stuck," said Gales.

While it may be too late for some in the city, it is a lesson right-on-time for others.

“No, I’m not riding the corvette in the rain anymore,” Gales said.