'Our hearts are breaking' | Red Cross and others continue to aid Mississippi tornado victims

ROLLING FORK, Miss — Mississippians continue to clean up after several tornadoes and powerful thunderstorms swept through The Magnolia State late Friday.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, more than twenty people died and dozens of others were injured.

Some of the most severe destruction happened in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. That’s about three hours south of Memphis.

The Mid-South American Red Cross answered the call, packed up their trucks and headed 160 miles southwest to the heart of the storm's aftermath.

“Everyone rallies together in a quick way to just try to support," Sarah Breazeale the executive director of the American Red cross Mid-south chapter, said. "Typically, those 24 to 48 hours right after disaster are kind of the most chaotic as we are just kind of learning what needs individuals have.”

The Mid-South chapter of the Red Cross wasn't alone.

Ryan Hall is a man who has raised nearly $120,0000 through his social media and is providing generators, food and other necessities to tornado victims.

"After the tornado hit, helping people get to the hospital; helping people clean up the next morning and everything like that and now what we’re doing is we’re giving them the funds to create a free outdoor kitchen," Hall said. "We’re going to make thousands of meals and just hand them out to the community and the first responders.”

According to a preliminary assessment, the Red Cross said around 2,000 structures were damaged or destroyed across the state. That's why a lengthy cleanup process is just beginning.

"We are still in the phase of meeting the immediate need for us which is opening shelters and providing food," Breazeale said. "Our hearts are breaking for individuals that lost everything — not only physical things like their homes, but lost loved ones.”

Mississippi's Governor Tate Reeves also issued a state of emergency and President Biden approved federal disaster relief funding.